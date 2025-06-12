Search Search
Thursday, Jun 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Probe ordered into Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, over 100 feared dead

ByHT News Desk
Jun 12, 2025 05:38 PM IST

The London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed in a residential area minutes after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will launch a probe into the plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday, PTI reported, citing an official.

Emergency personnel and other people gather near damaged property at the site where an Air India plane crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025.(Reuters)
Emergency personnel and other people gather near damaged property at the site where an Air India plane crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025.(Reuters)

Air India's Dreamliner Boeing 787 aircraft, involved in the crash, had 242 people on board, including 12 crew members. The plane, bound for London, lost altitude soon after takeoff and crashed into a building of a medical college in Ahmedabad's Meghaninagar area. Follow LIVE updates.

According to PTI, the AAIB director general and director of investigation at the agency, among others, will be leaving for Ahmedabad.

Under the civil aviation ministry, AAIB is responsible for the classification of safety occurrences, involving aircraft operating in the Indian airspace into accidents and serious incidents.

Also Read | Who were Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and Clive Kundar, pilots of flight that crashed

It carries out detailed investigations into accidents and also suggests measures to improve safety.

Air India plane crash

 

The London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed in a residential area minutes after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon. Over 100 people are feared killed.

Air India said that of the total passengers onboard, 169 were Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals. Two pilots and ten cabin crew members were onboard.

Also  Read | Air India plane crash: Officials suspect engineering fault after recent refurbishing

“Air India confirms that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off,” the airlines wrote in a post on X.

“The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals. We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information,” it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to the plane crash, saying the accident is "heartbreaking beyond words".

"The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected," he wrote on X.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Probe ordered into Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, over 100 feared dead
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 12, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On