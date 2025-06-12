PM Modi's first reaction to Air India plane crash: 'Heartbreaking beyond words'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reacted to the Air India plane crash, saying the accident is "heartbreaking beyond words". PM Modi said he has been in touch with the authorities over the Ahmedabad plane crash. (PTI file photo)

"The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected," he wrote on X.

All you need to know about Air India plane crash

The London-bound plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed in a residential area in Ahmedabad, minutes after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon. Many people were feared killed.

Disturbing visuals showed the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft (AI171) losing altitude rapidly and crashing in a ball of fire that sent plumes of thick black smoke spiralling up in the air.

The plane crashed in the Meghaninagar area near the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport around 2 pm.

Airport operations in the city were temporarily suspended.

The flight had 169 Indians, 53 British, and one Canadian national on board.

Many of those injured were taken to the city's civil hospital nearby.

PM Modi spoke to union home minister Amit Shah and civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu.

Air India chairperson N Chandrasekaran said an emergency centre has been activated and support teams set up for families seeking information.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event. At this moment, our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families.

“We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and to provide all necessary support and care to those impacted. Further updates will be shared as we receive more verified information,” he said in a post on X.

Naidu said the agencies are on what he called "highest alert".

"Shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. We are on highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action. Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site. My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families," he wrote on X.

With inputs from PTI