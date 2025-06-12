What Air India said on Ahmedabad plane crash: 'Flight AI171...'

Air India has confirmed the Ahmedabad plane crash. In a statement, it said the flight's serial number was AI171, and it was going from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick. Here's what it said. The crashed Air India flight.

"Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest on http://airindia.com and on our X handle," it wrote on X.

Officials said the Air India B787 Dreamliner aircraft crashed at 1.38 pm, five minutes after takeoff. The pilot in command has been identified as Sumit Sabharwal. The co-pilot was Clive Kunder. There were 232 passengers on board the aircraft -- 230 adults, 2 infants.

The crew had 12 members, including the pilots.

Civil aviation minister K Rammohan Naidu said in a statement that rescue teams have been mobilised. All efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief, he added.

Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran also issued a statement, saying the primary focus of the conglomerate is to support all the affected people and their families."With profound sorrow, I confirm that Air India Flight 171 operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event. At this moment, our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families. We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and to provide all necessary support and care to those impacted. Further updates will be shared as we receive more verified information. An emergency centre has been activated and a support team has been set up for families seeking information," he said.

Thick black smoke could be seen billowing for miles around. Some camera crews accessed the crash area and showed visuals of the wreckage.

Several of the injured were taken to the city's civil hospital.

Emergency responders reached the site promptly and have launched intensive rescue, evacuation, and firefighting operations.

"We are acquiring details about the casualties," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kanan Desai, told PTI.Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, said fire officer Jayesh Khadia.