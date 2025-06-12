Union minister Rammohan Naidu's first statement on Air India crash: 'Highest alert'

Union minister of civil aviation, Rammohan Naidu, on Thursday reacted to the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, saying all agencies have been on highest alert. Union minister Rammohan Naidu said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed the minister to ensure all necessary support.(ANI file photo)

"Shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. We are on highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action. Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site. My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families," he wrote on X.

Also read: What Air India said on Ahmedabad plane crash: ‘Flight AI171...’

His office also issued a statement on the crash.

"Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi personally spoke to the Minister of Civil Aviation, Shri Rammohan Naidu, and took stock of the Air India flight crash incident in Ahmedabad. The Minister informed the Prime Minister that he is rushing to Ahmedabad to oversee rescue and relief operations on the ground. The Prime Minister has directed the Minister to ensure all necessary support is extended immediately and has asked to be kept regularly updated on the situation. All relevant agencies are on high alert, and coordinated efforts are underway," his office said in the statement.

Also read: Ahmedabad plane crash live updates: 50 British nationals on board Air India flight; Modi takes stock of crash

All we know about the Air India crash

Officials said the Air India B787 Dreamliner aircraft crashed at 1.38 pm, five minutes after takeoff. The pilot in command has been identified as Sumit Sabharwal. The co-pilot was Clive Kunder. There were 232 passengers on board the aircraft – 230 adults, 2 infants.

The crew had 12 members, including the pilots.

The flight was operation from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick.