Suresh Pujari, the Member of Parliament from Bargarh, has sought an impartial probe into the Dalit man’s custodial death (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Probe ordered into man’s death following his arrest in Odisha

Bargarh police superintendent Rahul Jain said they were awaiting Kumbhar’s post-mortem report and have ordered a magisterial inquiry into his death
By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 01:47 PM IST

A 35-year-old Dalit man died hours after police on Saturday arrested him in connection with a case related to a clash between two groups in Odisha’s Bargarh in July. Gobinda Kumbhar and four others were charged with rioting, unlawful assembly, wrongful restraint, and criminal intimidation. Hours after his arrest, Kumbhar was rushed to the Bargarh District Hospital in a critical condition before he died.

Kumbhar’s widow, Rubi, alleged four policemen barged into their house on September 25 around 2 am and arrested her husband. “I want justice for my husband. I want all the policemen who killed my husband to be hanged.”

Bargarh police superintendent Rahul Jain said they were awaiting Kumbhar’s post-mortem report and have ordered a magisterial inquiry into his death. “Action against the policemen will be taken after the inquiry is over,” he said.

Suresh Pujari, the Member of Parliament from Bargarh, has sought an impartial probe into the death amid calls for arrest of the policemen who picked up Kumbhar. He cited injuries Kumbhar sustained and said the policemen allegedly responsible for his death be booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Dalit leader Ashok Mallick said Kumbhar was beaten in custody. He added he would petition the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and National Human Rights Commission of India and seek 50 lakh compensation for Kumbhar’s family as well action again the policemen involved.

Another Dalit leader Kamal Lochan Tandi said Kumbhar’s death was not an isolated incident of atrocities against Dalits in the state.

