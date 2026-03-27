Police are questioning whether the person who claimed responsibility was actually driving a seized white Lamborghini, which was seen drifting in circles on a central Bengaluru road, due to “inconsistent” accounts, an officer aware of the development said on Thursday. Probe turns to CCTV footage in K’taka Lamborghini case after inconsistent accounts of ‘driver’

The incident occurred near Anil Kumble Circle, where the white Lamborghini was seen performing “doughnuts” repeatedly in the early hours of March 21.

The footage, widely shared on social media, showed the car making sharp turns and multiple passes along the stretch, at times while other vehicles were present. Acting on the video, Cubbon Park Traffic Police registered a case and impounded the car.

Although Rikki Rai, son of the late underworld figure Muthappa Rai, was initially linked to the vehicle, he denied driving it.

His lawyer, Narayana Swamy, maintained that the car had been sent for servicing and was with a driver, adding that the episode was not a planned stunt but an unintended occurrence.

However, during questioning, when the driver who claimed he was operating the car was asked basic technical details about the vehicle, his responses did not align with the features of the Lamborghini, prompting doubts about his familiarity with it, investigators said.

“With the driver’s account appearing inconsistent, officers are focusing on other forms of evidence. Footage from cameras near MG Road and Cubbon Park is being reviewed to determine who was actually driving. Recordings from around 2.30 am appear to show Rai inside the vehicle, a detail that conflicts with his earlier denial,” said an officer aware of the development.

Additional footage recorded by a bystander is being examined alongside CCTV recordings to piece together the sequence of events, officials said.

Rai has appeared before the police and submitted documents related to the vehicle, while officials have sought ownership information from the Regional Transport Office. He has also been granted anticipatory bail by the 5th ACMM Court.

“We are interrogating Rikki Rai’s driver,” said Cubbon Park Traffic Police inspector Ravi N.

A case has been registered for rash and negligent driving, and officials said further action could follow, including fines and possible cancellation of the vehicle’s registration.

Senior officers have indicated that strict action will be taken once responsibility is established.