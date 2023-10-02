Problematics | Carbon copies in the age of typewriters

Until about a generation and a half ago, there used to be an aura of mystery about the typewriter. You could only wonder at the speed with which a skilled typist would hammer away at the keys, precisely finding every letter even though these appeared to be in a random arrangement. The wonder continued when the mechanical typewriter made way for the electronic version, which remained the domain of trained typists only. PREMIUM Welcome to Problematics! (Shutterstock)

Today, the mystery is gone. The typewriter layout is implanted in our memory, thanks to our constant use of the keypads of our smartphones and computers. Unlike the keyboard/keypad layout, however, there’s one aspect of the typewriter that has not passed on from generation of typing to another: the carbon paper.

Although the carbon paper has no use in smartphones and computers, it has not gone totally extinct. A college student, for example, may use a carbon paper while writing a project if they need to submit one copy and keep another with themselves. The following puzzle, therefore, assumes that you already know how a carbon paper works; if you have never used one, the Internet is a free repository of knowledge.

#Puzzle 58.1

The only time I have seen this puzzle published was in Mukul Sharma’s Mindsport, his column in The Illustrated Weekly of India, now long out of print. Dear MS did not specify whether he had thought it up himself or had picked it up from another source. I have modified the MS version only slightly.

Place a sheet of carbon paper between two white sheets, as any typist from the Golden Age would do. Fold this assembly in half, with the bottom half going behind the top half. Now place the assembly into a mechanical typewriter, so that any letter you type would land on the front half. Hold down the capital key and hammer just one key: Y, so that you get its uppercase version.

How many times would Y appear across the two sheets, where would it appear on which sheet, and how would each Y be oriented?

#Puzzle 58.2