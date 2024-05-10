 Prof RK Dhiman awarded Padma Shri for medical excellence | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Prof RK Dhiman awarded Padma Shri for medical excellence

ByHT Correspondent
May 10, 2024 07:52 AM IST

Dr. Dhiman’s career is marked by significant achievements. He pioneered the country’s first Doctorate in Medicine (DM) programme in hepatology at PGIMER, Chandigarh. He established innovative liver disease treatment programmes, including liver ICU and transplantation

Lucknow Professor Radha Krishna Dhiman, director of the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow, was honoured with the Padma Shri award In a grand ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday . This recognition highlights his substantial contributions to medical science, particularly in gastroenterology, hepatology and public health.

During the Covid -19 pandemic, Dr. Dhiman’s leadership in Uttar Pradesh was crucial. (HT FILE)
During the Covid -19 pandemic, Dr. Dhiman’s leadership in Uttar Pradesh was crucial. (HT FILE)

Dr. Dhiman’s career is marked by significant achievements. He pioneered the country’s first Doctorate in Medicine (DM) programme in hepatology at PGIMER, Chandigarh. He established innovative liver disease treatment programmes, including liver ICU and transplantation. He also played a key role in implementing a cost-effective hepatitis C treatment algorithm in Punjab, leading to the launch of the National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme (NVHCP), which offers free diagnosis and treatment for viral hepatitis.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

During the Covid -19 pandemic, Dr. Dhiman’s leadership in Uttar Pradesh was crucial. He chaired the UP State Advisory Boards on Covid -19 management and Covid -Associated Mucormycosis (CAM), overseeing the rapid establishment of a state-of-the-art Covid hospital and development of innovative telemedicine solutions. His efforts in strategic planning and implementation significantly impacted UP’s Covid -19 response, earning international recognition.

Additionally, Dr. Dhiman has been a strong advocate for organ donation, contributing to the success of organ pledging in Chandigarh and raising awareness through public campaigns and educational initiatives.

Explore India's rich political history with the Archives section on our exclusive Elections Product. Access all election content absolutely free, only on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 live , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Prof RK Dhiman awarded Padma Shri for medical excellence

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On