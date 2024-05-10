Prof RK Dhiman awarded Padma Shri for medical excellence

Lucknow Professor Radha Krishna Dhiman, director of the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow, was honoured with the Padma Shri award In a grand ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday . This recognition highlights his substantial contributions to medical science, particularly in gastroenterology, hepatology and public health. During the Covid -19 pandemic, Dr. Dhiman’s leadership in Uttar Pradesh was crucial. (HT FILE)

Dr. Dhiman’s career is marked by significant achievements. He pioneered the country’s first Doctorate in Medicine (DM) programme in hepatology at PGIMER, Chandigarh. He established innovative liver disease treatment programmes, including liver ICU and transplantation. He also played a key role in implementing a cost-effective hepatitis C treatment algorithm in Punjab, leading to the launch of the National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme (NVHCP), which offers free diagnosis and treatment for viral hepatitis.

During the Covid -19 pandemic, Dr. Dhiman’s leadership in Uttar Pradesh was crucial. He chaired the UP State Advisory Boards on Covid -19 management and Covid -Associated Mucormycosis (CAM), overseeing the rapid establishment of a state-of-the-art Covid hospital and development of innovative telemedicine solutions. His efforts in strategic planning and implementation significantly impacted UP’s Covid -19 response, earning international recognition.

Additionally, Dr. Dhiman has been a strong advocate for organ donation, contributing to the success of organ pledging in Chandigarh and raising awareness through public campaigns and educational initiatives.