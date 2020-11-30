e-paper
Home / India News / Prof Sangita Srivastava appointed first woman VC of Allahabad University

Prof Sangita Srivastava appointed first woman VC of Allahabad University

Prof Srivastava is a former head of Allahabad University’s home science department. After her new appointment, she was relieved of her present charge as vice chancellor of Prof Rajendra Singh University on the orders of the chancellor and governor Anandiben Patel.

india Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 10:09 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
Professor Sangita Srivastava will take charge at the Allahabad University on Monday.
Professor Sangita Srivastava has been appointed as the new regular vice chancellor of Allahabad University (AU). She is the first woman chosen for this post at AU.

She will take charge on Monday, said the university’s registrar Prof NK Shukla, confirming the development.

Prof Srivastava is a former head of Allahabad University’s home science department. After her new appointment, she was relieved of her present charge as vice chancellor of Prof Rajendra Singh University on the orders of the chancellor and governor Anandiben Patel. Prof KN Singh, the present VC of Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University (UPRTOU), will take charge as VC of Prof Rajendra Singh University on Monday.

Prof Sangita Srivastava had joined AU as a lecturer in 1989. She took over as head of the home science department in 2002, when it took shape as an independent department. She served as the head of the department till she was appointed as VC of Prof Rajendra Singh University on June 25, 2018 for a period of three years.

