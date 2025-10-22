Profits from halal-certified products used to fund terror, ‘love jihad’: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday issued a big warning, urging people to not buy 'halal-certified' products. He said that Uttar Pradesh has banned the sale of these products, and that profits made using its sale is used to fund "terrorism, forced conversion and love jihad". Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also lauded the RSS for its key role in the construction of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. (PTI/File)

During address at the 'Vichar-Parivar Kutumb Sneh Milan' and 'Deepotsav Se Rashtrotsav' programmes in Gorakhpur to mark the centenary year of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Adityanath said: "Whenever you buy something, make sure it doesn't have the halal certification tag."

The Chief Minister said that no one would dare sell such products in Uttar Pradesh, and warned how several products -- soaps, clothes, matchsticks, etc. now come under halal certification. He claimed that ₹25,000 crore are generated using halal certification despite no official recognition to the system.

“All this money is misused into terrorism, love jihad and conversion in India,” Adityanath said.

During the same event, Adityanath also highlighted how “political Islam” inflicted the greatest blow on the Sanatan Dharma, and yet there was little discussion on the subject.

Naming warriors like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Guru Gobind Singh, Maharana Pratap, and Maharana Sanga, Adityanath said: "Our ancestors waged major struggles against political Islam, yet this aspect of history remains largely overlooked".

Adityanath said that while the nation often discusses resistance to colonial powers, it tends to overlook this ideological challenge.

“Our ancestors fought not only against the British and the French but also against political Islam. Heroes like Veer Shivaji and Maharana Pratap stand testimony to this. There is much talk of British and French colonialism, but rarely of political Islam, which undermined the faith,” he said.

He also heaped praise on the RSS for its pivotal role in the construction of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, and lauded how the organisation completed 100 years despite challenges. “While members of the Samajwadi Party, the Congress, and the INDIA bloc questioned the Ram Temple, RSS volunteers remained steadfast in their resolve that the temple would be built,” he said.

With PTI inputs