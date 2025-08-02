Profs Sen, George get GD Birla award for Scientific Research

Two Indian researchers pushing the boundaries of quantum technologies and supramolecular chemistry were honoured with the prestigious GD Birla Award for Scientific Research for 2023 and 2024 at a ceremony in New Delhi on Friday. Union minister of communications and development of north eastern region, Jyotiraditya Scindia (right), and president of the KK Birla Foundation, Shobhana Bhartia (left), with professors Subi Jacob George (2nd from right) and Aditi Sen De — winners of the GD Birla Award for Scientific Research for 2023 and 2024 — in New Delhi on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia presented the 2023 award to professor Aditi Sen De of Harish Chandra Research Institute, Prayagraj, for her contributions to quantum technologies, and the 2024 prize to professor Subi Jacob George of Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, Bengaluru, for his work in supramolecular chemistry.

The ceremony, held at Birla House keeping with a 35-year tradition, recognised breakthrough research that could transform fields ranging from computing to medical treatment. Instituted in 1991 by the KK Birla Foundation, the annual award recognises exceptional scientific research by Indian scientists working in the country, preferably under 50 years of age. Each recipient receives ₹5 lakh.

GD Birla believed in the ethos that building of corporations and building of institutions must not be driven by the motive of profit alone, but must be driven by the motive of improving the lives of the people around you,” said Scindia. “All the awardees over the last 35 years have been fired with that very purpose.”

“In keeping with the tradition, this function has always been held as a private ceremony at the Birla House, as per the desire of my father and founder of the KK Birla Foundation,” said Shobhana Bhartia, president of the KK Birla Foundation, congratulating the winners. “The decision to keep the age limit at 50 was a conscious decision taken with the view to try and encourage people at a relatively younger age,” said Bhartia, the chairperson and editorial director of HT Media Ltd.

Professor George’s pioneering work in supramolecular chemistry—described as “chemistry beyond the molecule”—focuses on creating materials that mimic nature’s remarkable functions. His team is developing supramolecular polymers, essentially plastics that can self-repair, self-heal, and be recycled completely.

“In a world dependent on plastics, this could be transformative,” George explained, envisioning applications extending to regenerative medicine, including repairing organs and skin.

Professor Sen, who has authored 232 research articles, is driving advances in quantum technologies. “We are heading towards the second revolution of quantum technology,” she said, building on the quantum mechanical principles that already underpin computers and mobile phones.

Scindia praised Sen’s work for its scientific brilliance and inspirational impact. “Professor Sen has empowered and inspired women, the stronger gender, to follow in her footsteps,” he said, emphasising the need to boost women’s participation in research and development.

“Professor George, your capability in supramolecular chemistry and the capability of your papers and your science, specifically in the area of polymers, in earlier unknown elements, could pave a new way for new products and new technology to come over,” Scindia said.

The minister highlighted the Bharat 6G Alliance as an example of successful collaboration between startups, leading technology companies, IITs, and government agencies. “Encouragingly, women are playing a significant role in this effort,” he noted.

Scindia linked the achievements to India’s broader scientific renaissance, citing the country’s rise from the world’s 11th to 4th largest economy, with projections to reach third position by 2028.

“From Shubhanshu Shukla docking at the International Space Station to Vikram Lander’s touchdown at the moon’s south pole, to developing our very own 4G stack, India has repeatedly proven its mettle,” he said.

The minister highlighted landmark government initiatives including the India AI Mission, National Quantum Mission, and the recently launched Research, Development and Innovation Scheme backed by ₹1 lakh crore.

Previous recipients include AK Sood, now principal scientific adviser to the government, who won in 2000 for his contributions to experimental physics.