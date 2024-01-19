Pro-Khalistan graffiti appears in Delhi's Uttam Nagar

Slogans and graffiti supporting Khalistan was found on the boundary wall of a government school in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area on Friday, news agency ANI reported. The Delhi Police have initiated a thorough investigation to identify those who sketched the objectionable graffiti. Pro-Khalistan graffiti found written on the boundary wall of a government school(X/@ANI)

In a similar incident earlier this week, pro-Khalistan graffiti was found on a pillar in West Delhi's Nihal Vihar area and an FIR was lodged in connection with the incident.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

A senior police officer said the graffiti reading 'SJF, January 26, Khalistan' was painted on the pillar by an unidentified person in a very secluded area.

"The area where the graffiti has been painted is very secluded and hardly anyone goes there. We suspect that the person painted the graffiti on Monday night," the officer had said.

The official further said that the police are probing the incident and checking the CCTV footage of the area to identify the person who painted the graffiti.

The incidents came ahead of the Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's threats for 75th Republic Day. Pannun had warned about hoisting the Khalistani flag in Delhi on January 26.

Several photos of pro-Khalistani graffiti reportedly painted across the national capital threatening to "avenge" the death of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Nijjar was killed outside a Gurdwara in Canada's Surrey in June 2023. Pannun has been actively exhorting gangsters and young people over social media to stand for Khalistan.

The Sikh For Justice (SFJ) founder, who was declared a 'designated individual terrorist' by the Centre in 2020, has issued such threats against India in the past, too.

Last month, Pannun released a video in which he threatened to attack Parliament on or before December 13, the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attacks.

The government has banned the SFJ-- a group campaigning to establish Khalistan carved out of India -- as an "unlawful association" in 2019 citing its involvement in "anti-national and subversive" activities.

Pannun has been on NIA's radar since 2019 when the probe agency lodged its first case against the terrorist, who has been playing a major role in promoting and commissioning terror acts and activities.

(With inputs from agencies)