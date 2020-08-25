e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Prominent trader in Bihar’s Lakhisarai shot dead by bike-borne attackers

Prominent trader in Bihar’s Lakhisarai shot dead by bike-borne attackers

The attackers hurled crude bombs to terrorise locals before fleeing from the crime scene.

india Updated: Aug 25, 2020 16:16 IST
Avinash Kumar
Avinash Kumar
Hindustan Times, Patna
Police suspect the killers followed the trader from his home before shooting him.
Police suspect the killers followed the trader from his home before shooting him.(Representative Photo/Getty Images)
         

Unidentified armed criminals shot dead a noted trader in Lakhisarai, about 150 km south of Patna early Tuesday morning, police said.

The murder of the trader named Gautam Sao at 7 am sparked panic in the area. Six months ago he had survived a bid on his life.

Police said that after killing the trader who was in his mid-40s, the assailants hurled a couple of crude bombs while fleeing. At least two people were reportedly injured in the explosions.

Sao, who was a resident of Purani Bazar, was murdered when he along with a land broker were on their way on a two-wheeler to inspect his land. As soon as they reached near Jhaluna locality, the attackers on two motorcycles intercepted them and pumped bullets into Sao.

Allegations have surfaced that Sao had submitted a written complaint to the district police expressing threat to his life but no action was taken.

Police are scanning all CCTV footage to nab the accused at the earliest. In the footage from the CCTV camera near the site of the shooting, the bike-borne attackers are seen leaving the area casually.

“About 5-6 rounds were fired by the assailants. We are collecting evidence and will investigate the matter thoroughly before coming to any conclusion,” said the SDPO Ranjan Kumar.

The SDPO said the assailants probably tailed Sao from his residence and as soon as he slowed down, they fired at him.

When police reached the spot to take the body of Sao for autopsy, a large number of locals gathered there and blocked the main road for several hours by placing the body on it. The blockade was lifted only after the superintendent of police reached the spot and promised to arrest the accused at the earliest.

tags
top news
SC reserves verdict on sentence against Prashant Bhushan over his tweets
SC reserves verdict on sentence against Prashant Bhushan over his tweets
Interpol issues red notice against Nirav Modi’s wife on ED’s request
Interpol issues red notice against Nirav Modi’s wife on ED’s request
NIA files charge sheet in Pulwama attack case; names Masood Azhar
NIA files charge sheet in Pulwama attack case; names Masood Azhar
RBI did not print even one Rs 2,000 note in 2019-20
RBI did not print even one Rs 2,000 note in 2019-20
Death toll in Raigad building collapse jumps to 11
Death toll in Raigad building collapse jumps to 11
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend, house helps questioned again by CBI
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend, house helps questioned again by CBI
Clamour grows around postponement of JEE, NEET; Thunberg favours students
Clamour grows around postponement of JEE, NEET; Thunberg favours students
Watch: Nikki Haley invokes India roots as Trump looks to counter Kamala Harris
Watch: Nikki Haley invokes India roots as Trump looks to counter Kamala Harris
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Raigad building collapseAmitabh BachchanPrashant BhushanSushant Singh RajoutVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In