'Promoting success of the US-India ties': Jaishankar meets Trump's India ambassador pick Sergio Gor

External Affairs Minister Dr Jaishankar met with US Special Envoy for South and Central Asia and Ambassador Nominee to India Sergio Gor on Monday. The two met at the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. In a post shared by the US State Department's Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, Jaishankar and Gor discussed the way ahead for India-US ties and “promoting the success of the relationship between the two countries.”(X/@StateSCA)

Sergio Gor, White House advisor, was named the next ambassador to India by US President Donald Trump in August.

Gor, 38, at present, heads the influential White House Presidential Personnel Office and has maintained close ties to Trump throughout his political career.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump described Gor as a great friend while announcing him as his pick as New Delhi envoy.

“I am pleased to announce that I am promoting Sergio Gor to be our next United States Ambassador to the Republic of India, and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs," wrote Trump in August.

Trump's appointment came amid tensions caused by the US president's decision to slap India with an additional 25 percent penalty tariff for New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil. This additional tariff took the tariff on India to 50 percent.

However, amid the tensions, both Trump and PM Modi announced a thaw and vowed to work towards bettering trade between the two nations. As part of this plan, a delegation from the US visited New Delhi for trade talks, which was followed by a visit by Commerce minister Piyush Goyal to Washington.