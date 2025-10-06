Pro-Palestine mime re-staged in a school in Kerala's Kasargod amid protests

Students of Kumbala Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) on Monday re-staged a pro-Palestine mime show that was disrupted by teachers last week in Kasargod district. The mime, performed by six students dressed in black, was part of the school’s art festival and drew a large audience.(Representative)

This time, students adhered to the guidelines and did not raise any placards or the Palestine flag.

While the performers refrained from chanting slogans, some members of the audience were heard shouting pro-Palestine slogans.

"We are very happy to get the opportunity to stage the mime again. We thank everyone who supported us. Our intention is to showcase the sufferings of people in Palestine, and it was not against anyone," a student involved in the performance told reporters.

Meanwhile, BJP activists staged a protest march against the mime at the school. Police blocked the protestors before they could reach the school gate.

"It is illegal to shout slogans supporting another country at a school event. A case should be registered and an investigation conducted," the protestors demanded.

Education Minister VSivankutty wrote on his Facebook page, hailing the re-staging of the pro-Palestine mime, saying the government stands firmly with the democratic and secular rights of students and their freedom of expression.

In a statement, the minister said the promise given to students on re-staging the mime has been fulfilled.

"The students’ creative protest expressing solidarity with the people of Palestine has successfully reached the stage. This government once again declares strongly that it stands with the democratic and secular rights of children, as well as their freedom of expression," Sivankutty said.

It is our duty to give our children the courage and encouragement to raise their voices against injustice anywhere in the world, the minister added.

He also congratulated the organisers, teachers, and students.

Last Friday, the mime was disrupted midway by two teachers who forced the organisers to close the stage curtains, drawing sharp criticism. The Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) subsequently held a meeting on Saturday and decided to suspend the arts festival.

Student organisations, MSF and SFI, later protested against the teachers, demanding action.

Minister Sivankutty intervened, stating that Kerala supports Palestine and the mime would be staged again.

The Education Department is conducting an inquiry into the incident, including the involvement of the two teachers who stopped the mime show.