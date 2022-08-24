Prophet remark row: Telangana MLA received threat calls, says advocate

Suspended Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh - arrested Tuesday for remarks against Prophet Mohammed - received two 'threatening calls from unknown numbers', his advocate, Karuna Sagar, claimed Wednesday. Singh was granted bail yesterday hours after his arrest. The Nampally Metropolitan Magistrate Court said police failed to follow pre-arrest protocols.

Singh has been suspended by Bharatiya Janata Party. The party's central disciplinary committee told him he had expressed views contrary to its position and in clear violation of its Constitution. "...pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities/assignments if any, with immediate effect," the notice said.

Derogatory remarks made by Singh in a video that was circulated on social media have been deleted. They did, however, spark furious protests in Hyderabad, with opposition lawmakers, including those belonging to Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM, holding agitations.

Owaisi hit out at the BJP, telling news agency ANI, "I condemn the comments made by the BJP MLA... BJP doesn't want to see peace in Hyderabad. BJP hates Prophet Muhammad and Muslims. They want to destroy the social fabric of India."

"Fight with us politically... but not like this. If prime minister Narendra Modi and BJP don't support these comments then they should react. I also condemn the slogans (Sar Tan Se Juda) that were raised and will say to those people to not take law in their hands."

