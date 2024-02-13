 Proposed greenfield airport in Assam’s Barak Valley gets site clearance | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Proposed greenfield airport in Assam's Barak Valley gets site clearance

Proposed greenfield airport in Assam’s Barak Valley gets site clearance

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Feb 13, 2024 04:38 PM IST

In a post on X, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Barak Valley was now one step closer to a remarkable connectivity transformation

The steering committee for the greenfield airports has given site clearance for the proposed airport at Doloo in Assam’s southern Barak Valley, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (ANI)

In a post on X, Sarma cited the Greenfield Airport Policy and said the process of establishing a new airport under it involves two stages with the site clearance being the first and in-principle approval the second. He said that Barak Valley was now one step closer to a remarkable connectivity transformation.

The site for the airport encompassing a tea garden was selected in 2021. The uprooting of bushes across 325 hectares to clear the land for it triggered protests from a section of tea garden workers concerned about their future. The authorities barred gatherings and began an eviction process under heavy deployment of security forces.

The Assam government told the state assembly that over four million tea bushes were uprooted to clear the land. Sarma, who on November 30 distributed compensation among the tea garden workers, said the state government sent a proposal for the airport in October last year.

Rajdeep Roy, who represents Barak Valley’s Silchar in Parliament, said the process was slowed down but they are happy that their dream of a greenfield airport is now coming true. He said the airport will boost trade, connectivity, and tourism in Barak Valley. “We have one defence airport here which is being used for civilian purposes but it has limitations. This new airport will fill the gap,” he said.

Roy said the civil aviation ministry will call for tenders and the construction will start after the in-principle approval for the airport.

