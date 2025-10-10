New Delhi, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh has said protecting the separation of powers of states and the Centre is not only a constitutional necessity, but it also helps promote a political culture of respect, dialogue and accommodation. Protecting separation of powers of states, Centre promotes political culture of respect: RS deputy chairman

Addressing a session at the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Bridgetown, Barbados, he said India's experience has shown that unity in diversity is possible while safeguarding federal provisions.

"India's experience shows unity in diversity is possible while safeguarding federal provisions. India's journey can serve as a guiding principle for other nations in promoting equitable regional development within a democratic framework," Harivansh said in his concluding remarks.

The Rajya Sabha deputy chairman participated in the session on "National Parliaments vs Provincial, Territorial, Devolved Legislatures" at the conference on Thursday.

He apprised the participants from various countries about the key features of India's federal structure and how some of the constitutional provisions operate with practical insights.

The session was aimed at identifying the structure of decentralisation in various Commonwealth nations, focussing on the balance between national and sub-national legislatures and the sharing of best practices, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said in a statement.

The deputy chairman touched upon the federal balance outlined in Schedule VII of the Constitution and the critical role played by successive finance commissions in managing the fiscal transfers between the national and state governments.

"Protecting the separation of powers is not only a constitutional necessity, but it also promotes a political culture of respect, dialogue and accommodation," he noted.

"In addition to the formal separation of powers enshrined in the Constitution, there are government bodies that facilitate vibrant discussions and foster the cooperative spirit of federalism. For instance, the NITI Aayog Governing Council provides a platform to discuss inter-sectoral, inter-departmental and federal issues to accelerate the implementation of the national development agenda," he said.

The delegation at the conference, consisting of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other members of Parliament , participated in different workshops, including on leveraging technology, climate change and financial transparency. The delegation also held bilateral meetings with presiding officers from the parliaments of Jamaica, Australia, Zambia and Barbados.

The theme of the conference is "The Commonwealth: A Global Partner". On the sidelines of the conference, the delegation also interacted with the Indian diaspora.

The Indian delegation is being led by Birla and besides Harivansh, has MPs Anurag Sharma, D Purandeswari, K Sudhakar, Ajeet Gopchade, Rekha Sharma and presiding officers from various states. The secretaries-general of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha are also part of the delegation.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.