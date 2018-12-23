Protestors create ruckus at Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath’s event

A group of youths hurled balled-up handerkerchiefs and traditional towels towards the dais occupied by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and minister of state for railways Manoj Sinha at an employment fair in Ghazipur on Saturday, a BJP leader said. Locals claimed the youths were angry at delay in being given registration forms for the event.

The youths also shouted slogans, turned chairs and tables upside down, ransacked stalls and threw away water bottles after the chief minister left the function.

Minister of state for railways Manoj Sinha later said the incident was the handiwork of some anti-social elements who tried to spoil the atmosphere.

Ghazipur district BJP chief Bhanupratap Singh said, “There was no stone pelting. This is just a buzz. Some anti-social elements hurled hankies, which had been shaped into balls, towards the dais. There was a huge crowd of youths in the fair where 14 counters were set up.”

A senior home department officer, who refused to be named, admitted there was a ruckus at the event which was attended by 30,000 people instead of the anticipated 5,000-6,000.

Inspector Ravindra Bhushan Maurya, the station officer of Ghazipur kotwali police station, said, “I haven’t received any complaint in this connection. If a complaint is filed, a case will be registered and action will be taken accordingly.”

The public relations officer of the Ghazipur superintendent of police said action required in the matter would be taken by the police. The employment fair was held at Sahajanand College ground in Ghazipur.

Earlier, Adityanath, along with minister of state for railways Manoj Sinha, inaugurated the fair organised by the ministry of skill development.

Many companies set up their stalls at the fair which attracted a huge crowd. Adityanath said efforts were on to provide employment to the youths. The dream to make UP the most prosperous state would be realised by creating employment opportunities, he said. During the speech, some youths hurled hankies and stoles towards the dais. The chief minister finished his speech and left for another function. Police controlled the situation. Later, Sinha tried to calm the protestors down. Hindu Yuva Vahini district unit president Amit Singh said police used mild force to control the situation after youths created a ruckus. Police, however, denied using force.

First Published: Dec 23, 2018 08:39 IST