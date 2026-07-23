Protests are ‘wake-up call’: MK Stalin accuses Centre, demands abolition of NEET exam

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Thursday said that NEET had failed to fulfil its three principal promises of reducing students' burden, eliminating commercialisation and improving standards, and called for its abolition.

Stalin backed the protesting students saying that "only scrapping" the medical entrance exam can provide a lasting solution (File Photo/ PTI)

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In a post on X, Stalin said that NEET had merely shifted the centre of learning from schools to coaching centres.

"The problem with NEET has always been structural, not merely procedural. Recent events have vindicated that concern," he said.

Stalin said the ongoing student protests should serve as a "wake-up call" for the Union Government and urged it to "trust the states" and abolish NEET.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier on Wednesday, Stalin backed the protesting students in the national capital and called for the "abolition of NEET", saying that "only scrapping" the medical entrance exam can provide a lasting solution to the issues raised by students. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier on Wednesday, Stalin backed the protesting students in the national capital and called for the "abolition of NEET", saying that "only scrapping" the medical entrance exam can provide a lasting solution to the issues raised by students. {{/usCountry}}

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In a post on X, Stalin said that the students' protest in New Delhi had "now captured the attention of the entire country", adding that they were the ones who first warned that NEET was designed to "enable large-scale irregularities".

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"The students' protest in New Delhi has now captured the attention of the entire country. We were the first to warn that NEET was designed to enable large-scale irregularities. That is why the DMK has opposed NEET from the very beginning, consistently pointing out the dangers it poses," Stalin wrote.

Stalin further asserted that the "abolition of NEET" should be at the centre of the ongoing CJP protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

"Tamil Nadu, which led India in defending social justice and paved the way for the First Constitutional Amendment, has only one demand: Abolition of NEET. More than any other demand, the abolition of NEET must be at the heart of these protests. Only scrapping NEET will provide a lasting solution to all these problems. Ban NEET, Save Students," Stalin said.

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