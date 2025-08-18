Protests in Bengal's Siliguri over SC order to relocate stray dogs in Delhi-NCR

Animal lovers in Siliguri staged a protest on Monday against the recent Supreme Court directive mandating that stray dogs in Delhi-NCR be shifted to shelter homes within eight weeks. The protests followed the Supreme Court's August 11 order directing authorities to ensure that all localities in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad are free of stray dogs.(Vipin Kumar/ANI File Photo for representation)

The demonstrators expressed strong opposition, calling the ruling "inhuman" and urging the court to reconsider its decision.

Holding placards and raising slogans, protestors gathered in Siliguri and argued that stray dogs are "voiceless creatures," and deserve compassion rather than displacement.

"Dogs are voiceless creatures. They haven't done anything wrong to anyone... You can spare criminals, so why can't you spare dogs? Shame on you... This verdict is inhuman... This verdict should be taken back," said Anisha Paul, one of the protestors.

A day ago similar protest had erupted in Chennai as well. The protests in Chennai came days after similar demonstrations in the national capital.

On Friday, Delhi Police registered four FIRs in connection with protests held by dog lovers without prior permission on August 11 and 12 in the New Delhi district.

Police said the demonstrations in Delhi were organised despite prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), formerly Section 144 of the CrPC, which is currently in force as part of security measures ahead of Independence Day.

According to officials, the protests turned unruly when police attempted to disperse the demonstrators, leading to clashes at some sites.

"Those who refused to leave the protest sites despite repeated requests were detained. Legal action will be taken against all those found violating the law," the Delhi Police said.

One viral clip from the protests shows the Station House Officer of Tughlaq Road police station being manhandled by protesters, while another video shows a confrontation between a woman sub-inspector and a female demonstrator inside a bus.

On August 14, a three-judge bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria reserved its order on petitions seeking a stay on the directive. The bench said it would pass an interim order after hearing arguments from all sides.

At the outset, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Delhi government, said there was a "loud vocal minority" opposing the order, while a "silent suffering majority" supported action. "In a democracy, there is a vocal majority and one who silently suffers. We had seen videos of people eating chicken, eggs, etc., and then claiming to be animal lovers. It was an issue to be resolved. Children were dying... Sterilisation did not stop rabies; even if you immunised them, that did not stop mutilation of children," Mehta submitted.

Citing World Health Organisation data, the Solicitor General said 37 lakh dog bites were reported in 2024, with 305 rabies deaths, most among children under 15 years of age. "Dogs do not have to be killed... they have to be separated. Parents cannot send children out to play. Nobody is an animal hater," he added.