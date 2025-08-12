Trinamool MP urges CJI to review Supreme Court's stray dog order: ‘Cruel and inhumane’

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saket Gokhale on Tuesday wrote to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) opposing the Supreme Court’s order on stray dogs in Delhi-NCR, describing it as “cruel and inhumane” and blaming the situation on the failure of municipal authorities to enforce existing laws. Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saket Gokhale(ANI )

Saket Gokhale acknowledged that the management of stray dogs and the safety of people is “definitely a matter of concern”, but he argued it “is not something that can be resolved by arbitrary orders passed by the judiciary without any larger consultative process".

Sharing his letter to the CJI on X, he wrote: “Regarding the order of the Supreme Court about stray dogs in Delhi. I have written to the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India this morning with an appeal: (a) For a stay on the directions passed by the SC yesterday regarding stray dogs in Delhi and (b) For the review of the order by a larger Bench.”

He added, “The issue of management of stray dogs as well as safety of people is definitely a matter of concern. However, it is not something that can be resolved by arbitrary orders passed by the judiciary without any larger consultative process. Also, subjecting defenceless animals to wanton cruelty can never be a solution. We have sufficient laws in the country to deal with the issue of stray dogs and their sterilisation as well as population control. And I agree that it is a very important issue where the welfare and safety of common people is concerned.”

He stressed that the failure of municipal authorities to implement these laws “cannot and should not become a reason for the judiciary to impose cruel and inhumane directions".

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the removal of all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR within eight weeks, directing that they be housed in shelters to be set up by the appropriate authorities.

Hearing a suo motu case on dog bites in the national capital, the court ruled that no stray canines should be released back. In a warning, it stated: “If any person or organisation comes in way of picking up of stray dogs, action will be taken.”

Animal protection organisations react

The Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO) has voiced concern over the Supreme Court’s order on Monday to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR, describing the decision as “shocking” and highlighting several issues as well as alleged legal violations linked to the ruling.

"The recent Supreme Court order directing that all street dogs in Delhi-NCR be moved to shelters is a shocking judgment that runs contrary to global public health guidance, India’s own laws, and humane, evidence-based practice," FIAPO said in its official statement.

Aligning with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA)’s position, FIAPO maintained that placing healthy, vaccinated dogs in shelters is inhumane.

"Overcrowded facilities cause extreme stress, injury, disease outbreaks, and suffering, while diverting scarce resources away from effective rabies prevention: mass vaccination, sterilisation, and community engagement," the agency added.