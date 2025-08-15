Delhi Police files 4 FIRs over protests ‘without nod’ against SC's stray dogs order

Four FIRs have reportedly been filed in connection with protests in multiple places against Supreme Court's recent order on stray dogs in the Delhi-NCR region. The Delhi Police has filed the cases saying dog lovers staged the protests without prior permission. Activists protesting against the SC’s order outside the India Gate. (HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)

The protests were staged on August 11 and 12 against the Supreme Court's order that directed the relocation of stray dogs from localities in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad, to shelter homes within eight weeks, asserting that no animal be released back to the streets.

However, according to Delhi Police officials, the protestors did not abide by the prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), that were in place due to security arrangements ahead of Independence Day, , according to news agency ANI.

Some clashes were reported at some sites as animal activists and dog lovers clashed with cops, who were trying to disperse them, officials said. "Those who refused to leave the protest sites despite repeated requests were detained. Legal action will be taken against all those found violating the law," said the Delhi police.

Hundreds of people gathered at the India Gate to protest against the Supreme Court order on August 11, and a similar number gathered in the Connaught Place area a day later. While cops alleged that protestors did not cooperate, some protestors had alleged police brutality and said that a police officer could be seen slapping a protester in a video, the authenticity of which HT couldn't independently verify.

A senior police officer had earlier said that protestors were asked to move to Jantar Mantar for the stir, alleging they did not have permission to congregate where they did. “We gave them repeated warnings and even asked them to shift to Jantar Mantar, but they did not listen to us. They did not even seek permission for the protest. Since it was an illegal gathering, police had to remove them. While we were trying to put them in buses, men and women started fighting with our staff. Police staff had to use minimal force to control the protesters," the officer had said.

Following the protests, pleas seeking a stay on the Supreme Court's stray dogs' relocation order was heard by the top court on Thursday.

During the hearing, Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, backing the order and representing the Delhi government, argued, "In a democracy, there is a vocal majority and one who silently suffers. We had seen videos of people eating chicken, eggs, etc., and then claiming to be animal lovers. It was an issue to be resolved. Children were dying... Sterilisation did not stop rabies; even if you immunised them, that did not stop mutilation of children," the Solicitor General submitted.

In contrast, the advocates representing the petitioners argued that there weren't enough shelter homes, making the implementation of the order difficult.

A three-judge bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria heard the arguments and has reserved an order.

(With ANI inputs)