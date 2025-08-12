FIR against animal rights activists who protested at India Gate against SC order

A first information report (FIR) was lodged on Tuesday against people who were protesting at India Gate in Delhi to protest against the Supreme Court order on stray dogs, police said. Animal rights activists, rescuers and dog lovers gathered at the India Gate in large numbers to protest against the SC order. (AFP photo)

The FIR was filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by the public servant).

The Supreme Court on Monday directed that all stray dogs in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) be rounded up within eight weeks and housed in dedicated dog shelters to be set up by civic authorities, making it clear that no captured animal will be released back on the streets.

Following the order, animal rights activists, rescuers and dog lovers gathered at the India Gate in large numbers to protest against the SC order. However, their protest was stopped mid-way by police personnel.

“We are not allowed to protest, we just came here with a candle and the police are not even letting us stand peacefully,” Tarini, a protester, had told HT.

A senior police officer said, “We have lodged an FIR based on the violation of law and order arrangements. We had repeatedly asked the protesters to not gather at India Gate. They did not listen to us and staged a protest. We tried to remove them but they manhandled staff and also resisted being removed. Despite repeated instructions, they didn’t leave. Some of them pushed our female constables.”

Police said they detained a few people in connection with the protest.