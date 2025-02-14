Protests over polls, I-T bill mark end of Budget session’s first half

An eventful first half of the budget session of Parliament –– which witnessed fiery debates, major disruptions, one of the most significant Union Budgets in decades, and the introduction of a new Income Tax bill –– came to a close on Thursday. The second half of the budget session in Parliament will be held form March 10 to April 4. (Sansad TV)

The budget session began on January 31 with the tabling of the Economy Survey in Parliament. A day later, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced her eighth consecutive Union Budget.

Her budget speech, the shortest at just 74 minutes (excluding the interim budget last year), was hailed as one of the most significant speeches in decades, with a sweeping tax rebate aimed at reviving consumption demand and addressing a cyclical slowdown in economic growth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi then replied to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President’s address, saying that his government will run for many more years after the current term ends in 2029.

In his speech, given a day before polling in the Delhi assembly elections on February 5, the PM took jibes at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal over “Sheesh Mahal” — a satirical name the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) uses for the 6, Flag Staff Road bungalow where Kejriwal stayed during his tenure as CM –– and the AAP government’s refusal to roll out the Ayushman Bharat health scheme in Delhi. A few days later, the BJP broke a 27-year-old jinx to storm to power in the Capital.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday announced that the session recorded a productivity of 112%.

“The debate during Motion of Thanks following President’s address went on for 17 hours and 23 minutes with 173 MPs participating in the productive discussion. During the debate on budget, 170 members participated in discussions which went on for 16 hours and 13 minutes,” Birla said.

On the last day of proceedings, the Lok Sabha was adjourned as Opposition members staged protests over the allocation of plant to a businessman in Gujarat. When the House convened at 2pm, Sitharaman tabled the Income Tax Bill, 2025.

The second half of the budget session will be held form March 10 to April 4.