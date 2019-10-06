Protests stoke fresh debate on Bandipur night traffic ban

india

A decade after a night traffic ban was imposed at the Bandipur tiger by the Supreme Court, protests in Kerala over the restrictions have reopened a debate on the utility and benefits of the move, with Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday saying he is in solidarity with those protesting against the ban.

While those against the ban argue that...., wildlife biologists and the Karnataka forest department contend there is overwhelming evidence that the move has proved crucial for wildlife in the stretch which connects Kozhikode in Kerala and Kollegal in Karnataka, passing through the Bandipur Tiger Reserve and Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary.

Data with the Karnataka forest department shows there were 44 incidents of road kill involving wild animals, including a tiger, between 1996-97 and 2007-08, before the night traffic ban was imposed, compared to 12 between 2009 and 2017. No tigers have been killed in road accidents after the ban was imposed.

“It’s not only about the reduction in road kill incidents. Wild animals roam on the highway at night. We see elephants, tigers, leopards, gaur (Indian bison) use the highway. Traffic can cause huge psychological stress for animals and can increase man-wildlife conflict. Lifting night traffic ban can also open transit for sand mafia, timber mafia, poaching, illegal trade etc. Who is the night traffic ban affecting? All trade transit can happen before 9pm. The SC, Centre, Karnataka and TN governments are in support of the ban,” said T Balachandra, conservator of forests and field director, Project Tiger, Bandipur.

There is no restriction on emergency vehicles, and eight state transport buses are also allowed during night.

Over 1000 farmers were protesting against the night traffic ban on NH 766 and hundreds were on hunger strike since September 26.

“I am in Wayanad, Kerala to stand in solidarity with the youth who have been on hunger strike, protesting against the travel ban on National Highway 766. Earlier I visited those who have had to be hospitalised, as a result of the prolonged fast,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Friday.

He later said “I haven’t said anything against the [SC] verdict. I have said the matter is subjudice.”

A week earlier, on September 29, Gandhi tweeted: “I urge the central and state governments to safeguard the interests of local communities, while upholding our collective responsibility to protect our environment.”

Locals and farmers from Wayanad have complained that their livelihoods have been impacted by the night ban. “We are going to be on hunger strike till Sunday evening. The SC has asked for environment ministry’s report on opening up the highway. It will hear the matter next on October 18. We will watch the judgement and decide on further course of action.

The highway, NH 766, is the only link to Bangalore and Karnataka and has been around for centuries, since the time of the British. For the last 10 years it has been blocked for traffic from 9 pm to 6 am. The Supreme Court had asked why it should not be opened,” said MA George, part of the organizing committee of the protest.

Rajesh Krishnan, another Wayanad based farmer said: “We want the night traffic ban to continue. Wayanad farmers understand the value of forests and wildlife. All emergency vehicles are allowed during the night traffic ban.”

But the forest department officials reject the need for the ban to be revaluated or revoked.

“There is no question of revoking the nigh traffic ban. It’s a Supreme Court order. The road passes through the core area of a tiger reserve. In future, day traffic will also be prohibited. The alternative route is only 40km longer and it should be developed and used,” said a senior environment ministry official from the forests and wildlife division.

“Though wildlife mortality due to vehicular accidents has come down by around 80%, it is not just about the death of animals. Highways through protected areas have a great impact on wildlife including fragmentation of habitats and genetic isolation of wildlife populations. Our country’s vehicular traffic is growing at the rate of 10-12% annually and this is going to increase in the coming days. Hence in the interest of wildlife, forest conservation and sustainable development existing roads within protected areas have to be provided with alternative alignment,” said Sanjay Gubbi, wildlife biologist with Nature Conservation Foundation.

“Do we destroy the Taj Mahal or Vaishnodevi temple to make way for roads or highways? Won’t we find alternative routes to protect those historical monuments?” he asked.

Other experts called for the ban to be extended to other places where there may be similar man-animal conflicts.

“Night traffic bans are essential to keeping our wildlife safe. I lead a Science for Nature and People project at the Centre for Wildlife Studies which has just mapped landscape connectivity for wildlife across India. Keeping the integrity of our extremely protected areas and ensuring wildlife movement is not harmed is critical - the night traffic ban is one step towards that,” said Krithi Karanth, executive director of Bangalore-based Centre for Wildlife Studies.

