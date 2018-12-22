Puducherry CM, ministers to stage protest for statehood on Jan 4 in Delhi

The ruling Congress and its allies in Puducherry would stage a demonstration in front of the Parliament in New Delhi on January 4 to press for their demand for statehood to the Union Territory.

PWD Minister and president of PCC A Namassivayam said in a press release in Puducherry Saturday that the legislators of the ruling Congress, its ally the DMK and Left parties, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, MDMK, Indian Union Muslim League and Federation of the Students Associations among others would take part in the protest.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of leaders of various parties convened by chief minister V Narayanasamy Wednesday night, where concern was expressed over the Centre ‘slashing’ grants to the UT and the style of functioning of Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, who has been at loggerheads with Narayanasamy on various issues.

Namassivayam claimed that the territorial government was presently struggling to implement public welfare schemes as the Union Territory was not a full-fledged state and its administration was totally under the control of the Centre.

“The separate identity of Puducherry cannot also be ensured because of this unique, amusing situation,” he added.

He also recalled that despite resolutions pressing for statehood being adopted on several occasions on the floor of the territorial Assembly, the Centre was continuously rejecting the demand.

Puducherry and its outlying regions of Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam merged de jure with the Indian Union in 1962 after liberation from the French regime and it has since been a Union Territory.

