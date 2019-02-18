Puducherry CM suspends 6-day dharna after marathon talks with LG Bedi

Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy Monday night suspended his indefinite dharna in front of Raj Nivas after six days late on Monday night following a four and a half hours marathon talks with Lt Governor Kiran Bedi.

The talks which commenced at 5pm went on till 9.30 pm.

Besides Narayanasamy and few of his ministerial colleagues, top officials and department heads also took part in the talks.

After the talks with the Lt Governor on the 39 files, Narayanasamy held discussions on the outcome with MLAs and friendly parties.

During the consultation, it was decided to call of the protest temporarily. .

Addressing the media, the CM said the LG had agreed for devolution of financial powers and to positively consider the files pertaining to Cooperative Sugar mills.

On the question of powers, it was agreed to wait for the judicial pronouncement, he explained.

Narayanasamy had launched ing an indefinite dharna on February 13 demanding the recall of the LG, alleging that she is interfering in the administration.

Earlier in the day, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal called on Narayanasamy to express his solidarity in his turf war with Bedi.

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 23:54 IST