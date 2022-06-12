Pulwama: 2 more terrorists killed, policeman Reyaz Ahmad’s killer among dead

The toll of terrorists killed in the overnight encounter with the security forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama reached three after the forces gunned down two more Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists on Sunday morning, police said adding that the slain included the killer of the policeman Reyaz Ahmad, who was killed last month.

“The gun fight started on Saturday at about 1855hrs (6.55pm) after a joint party of police, Army (44RR) & CRPF (182/183Bn) started a cordon in Drabgam village of Pulwama following specific information generated by the police regarding presence of terrorists in the area, police officials said.

During the search operation, as the joint party approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which retaliated effectively leading to an encounter, officials said.

One terrorist was killed on Saturday evening while the rest of the two were killed on Sunday as the gunfight continued for the night. All three were locals of Pulwama district.

Inspector general of police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that three terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter.

“All the three killed terrorists are locals, linked with terror outfit LeT. One of them has been identified as Junaid Sheergojri (of Gadoora Pulwama) involved in killing of our colleague martyr Reyaz Ahmad on May 13,” said Kumar in a tweet on the twitter handle of Kashmir Police Zone.

Special police officer Riyaz Ahmad Thoker was shot at outside his house in Gudoora village and was rushed to the Army’s 92 base hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment on May 13.

“The other two killed terrorists have been identified as Fazil Nazir Bhat and Irfan Ah Malik of Pulwama district,” he said.

A police spokesman said that all the three killed terrorists were part of groups involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on police and other security forces and civilian atrocities.

“The killed terrorist Junaid Sheergojri along with his associate Abid Hussain Shah of Monghama Pulwama, who stands neutralised on May 30, was involved in killing of police personnel Reyaz Ahmad at his residential house on 13th May 2022,” the spokesman said.

Besides, he was also allegedly involved in recent attack on outside labourers at a brick kiln in Chadoora on June 02 in the outskirts of Pulwama-Budgam axis in which one labourer Dilkhush Kumar was killed and others injured.

The forces recovered arms and ammunition including two AK 47 rifles and a pistol. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.

The police said that Kumar congratulated the joint teams for carrying out the anti-terrorist operation in a professional manner without any collateral damage. He also appreciated the joint team for tracking and killing the terrorists involved in the recent killing of policeman in Pulwama.

“In this regard, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been initiated. People are requested to cooperate with police till the area at the encounter site is completely sanitised and cleared of all the explosive materials, if any,” the spokesperson said.

Nine terrorists have been killed in Kashmir this month so far in various gun battles with security forces.

On Saturday, one terrorist of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM or Hizb) outfit was killed in an encounter with security forces at Khandipora area of Kulgam.

On June 7, security forces killed one Hizb terrorist in Shopian district who was identified as Nadeem Ahmad Rather alias Kamran of Kulgam, linked with the proscribed outfit HM.

On the same day, two LeT terrorists including a Pakistani national were killed in an encounter with security forces near Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, police said.

A day earlier on June 6, security forces gunned down a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist in an encounter in north Kashmir’s Sopore area, police said. The terrorist was a Pakistani national. Two foreign terrorists and a local terrorist had escaped from the cordon.

On June 3, one terrorist commander of Hizb, Nisar Khanday was killed in an encounter with forces at Rishipora area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag. In the initial exchange of fire, three army personnel and a civilian were injured.