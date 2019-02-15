Pulwama terror attack: Indian envoy to Pak called to Delhi for consultations

Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria was called to Delhi for consultations a day after a terror attack on CRPF jawans in Kashmir’s Pulwama, reports ANI.

This came on a day India summoned Pakistan envoy Sohail Mahmood to lodge a strong protest over the suicide bombing by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale told the high commissioner that Pakistan must take “immediate and verifiable action” against the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group that has claimed responsibility for Thursday’s attack in Kashmir.

A Jaish suicide bomber on Thursday rammed a car packed with explosives into a CRPF convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar highway. The CRPF has confirmed 38 deaths in the suicide bombing, counted among the bloodiest in Kashmir. Initial reports, quoting security officials, had said 44 jawans were feared to have been killed in the attack.

On Friday a Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a sharp warning to Pakistan and terror groups operating from that soil saying, “the blood of the people is boiling” and forces behind the act of terrorism will be definitely be punished, he said at a function in Delhi.

The ruling BJP and the opposition Congress have cancelled all political meetings of its top leaders in light of Thursday’s suicide attack carried out by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.

