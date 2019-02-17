Pulwama terror attack updates: BJP to hold nationwide protest, condolence meetings

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a nationwide protest against terror and condolence meetings for the victims of the Pulwama attack at district headquarters on Sunday, and has asked all its elected representatives and office-bearers to take part in the programme, a senior leader of the party said.

“These events should be held in a public place,” the party said in a communication to all its leaders.

These are programmes in memory of those who lost their lives in the car bomb strike and an attempt to show the government’s resolve to fight terror and build public opinion against them, a leader said.

