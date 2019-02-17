Pulwama terror attack updates: BJP to hold nationwide protest, condolence meetings
BJP protest against Pulwama terror attack updates:
-
8:45 am IST
BJP to stage protest
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a nationwide protest against terror and condolence meetings for the victims of the Pulwama attack at district headquarters on Sunday, and has asked all its elected representatives and office-bearers to take part in the programme, a senior leader of the party said.
“These events should be held in a public place,” the party said in a communication to all its leaders.
These are programmes in memory of those who lost their lives in the car bomb strike and an attempt to show the government’s resolve to fight terror and build public opinion against them, a leader said.
Follow live updates here:
BJP to stage protest
The Bharatiya Janata Party has called for a countrywide protest, on Sunday to condemn the Pulwama terror attack, and condolence meetings for the victims at various district headquarters, a senior party leader said.
“According to instructions from the party’s national president, all party workers will on February 17 participate in the event that will be held in a public place and offer their respects to the slain soldiers. Party workers will also resolve to take a pledge for a decisive battle against terrorism. All elected representatives and office-bearers will take part in the programme,” a communique issued by the BJP’s media cell said.