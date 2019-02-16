BJP to hold nationwide protests against Pulwama attack today

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a nationwide protest against terror and condolence meetings for the victims of the Pulwama attack at district headquarters on Sunday, and has asked all its elected representatives and office-bearers to take part in the programme, a senior leader of the party said.

“These events should be held in a public place,” the party said in a communication to all its leaders.

These are programmes in memory of those who lost their lives in the car bomb strike and an attempt to show the government’s resolve to fight terror and build public opinion against them, a leader said.

Forty personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed in a suicide attack on Thursday, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised a befitting reply to those involved in the act. The party has asked its leaders, MPs, MLAs, office bearers and other elected representatives to be in their respective areas during the event.

There should be ‘lotus’ — Bharatiya Janata Party’s election symbol — on both sides of the backdrop at such meeting, and pictures of the martyrs and ‘Bharat Mata’ should be placed, BJP general secretary Arun Singh has told the leaders. “There should be no flag.”

Singh has asked the state units to ensure that intellectuals and prominent persons of the area attend the event, and that the programme be at least 2-3 hours long, the BJP said.

First Published: Feb 16, 2019 23:55 IST