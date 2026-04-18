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Pune airport runway temporarily shut after ‘hard landing’ incident involving IAF aircraft; flights diverted

IAF said Pune runway is shut after an aircraft incident; crew safe, no civil damage. Efforts are on to restore operations and resume normal services

Updated on: Apr 18, 2026 06:58 am IST
By HT News Desk
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The runway at Pune airport was temporarily shut late Friday night after an incident involving an aircraft of the Indian Air Force, officials said. Efforts are underway to restore operations at the earliest, IAF said in a post on X.

An Indian Air Force aircraft.(ANI Video Grab )

The IAF confirmed the development in a social media post: “Pune runway is temporarily unavailable due to an incident involving an IAF aircraft. The aircrew are safe and there is no damage to civil property.” It added that work is ongoing to operationalise the runway and resume normal services.

A police officer said an IAF aircraft experienced a "hard landing" but refused to give details, according to PTI.

What happened?

“I am in constant touch with the Airport Director and Air Force officials to ensure the situation is resolved at the earliest,” he added.

Flights cancelled

As per data by Flightradar24,

Arrivals

  • The 6:35 am IndiGo flight 6E607 from Chennai.
  • The 6:45 am IndiGo flight 6E5322 from Delhi.
  • The 6:50 am Akasa Air flight QP1311 from Bengaluru.

Departures

  • The 6:40 am IndiGo flight 6E391 to Bengaluru.
  • The 7:20 am IndiGo flight 6E956 to Vadodara.
  • The 7:25 am IndiGo flight 6E2375 to Delhi.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

 
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