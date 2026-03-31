Pune airport spreads its wings with new ‘summer schedule’

Pune airport is implementing its ‘summer schedule 2026’ with effect from March 29, 2026, following approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation; marking a significant boost to both domestic and international connectivity. The new schedule reflects a steady rise in passenger demand and airline operations, further strengthening Pune’s position as a key aviation hub in western India, aided by continued policy support from Pune MP and minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol. The remaining slots will be allocated to airlines based on aircraft availability and network planning, opening up further opportunities for expansion. (HT)

As per the information shared by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) Pune, the airport under the summer schedule is connected to 37 domestic destinations with the highest frequencies on key metro routes such as Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Goa, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur. At the same time, it continues to play an important role in enhancing regional connectivity via direct links to tier 2 and 3 cities such as Nanded, Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, and Kishangarh.

On the international front, the airport has retained direct connectivity to Dubai, Bangkok and Abu Dhabi, with all routes from the ‘winter schedule’ continuing into summer, ensuring seamless travel options for passengers. The continuity highlights stable demand and growing airline confidence in Pune’s international market.

A key highlight of the summer schedule is the addition of 15 new slots beginning May 1, taking the total slot capacity to 235, 216 of which are already in use. The remaining slots will be allocated to airlines based on aircraft availability and network planning, opening up further opportunities for expansion. Leveraging this enhanced capacity, new routes such as Bagdogra, Solapur-Tirupati, and Mangalore are expected to be soon introduced by Air India, Star Air, and Fly91, respectively. Additionally, airlines are planning to increase frequencies on existing routes, including more SpiceJet flights to Kolkata, more Akasa Air flights to Varanasi, and more Air India Express flights to Bengaluru.

Pune airport director Santosh Dhoke said, “The implementation of the ‘summer schedule 2026’ marks an important milestone for us, as we continue to witness consistent growth in passenger traffic and strong airline interest. The addition of new slots and expansion of connectivity reflect the growing demand potential of this region. We are focused on facilitating airline operations through efficient slot management and robust infrastructure planning. The upcoming routes and increased frequencies will further strengthen our connectivity network, enhance passenger experience, and contribute to regional economic growth. Our focus remains on providing seamless, safe, and reliable services to all passengers while supporting airlines in expanding their operations from Pune.”