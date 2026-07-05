Samay Raina books entire theatre in Mumbai to watch Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha: ‘Just a small gesture to show love’
Samay Raina, host of India's Got Latent, praised Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, booking a theater for Alpha's special screening.
Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's spy action thriller, Alpha, was released in theatres on July 3. While Alpha continues to divide critics and audiences, comedian Samay Raina has extended his support to Alia Bhatt and Sharvari by booking an entire theatre for a special screening after the actors appeared on the first episode of his revived show, India's Got Latent.
Samay Raina books entire theatre to watch Alpha
On Saturday, Samay took to Instagram and wrote, "Alsooooo. Tomorrow I'm going to watch Alpha in Mumbai. I have booked an entire theatre and I will send 250 of you guys tickets on WhatsApp (if you are registered on my pre-sale list)."
He added, "It's just a small gesture from me to show love to Alia and Sharvari for being soooo cool that they came on my show's first episode. Love them both and super excited to see their movie! See you guys tomorrow!"
Samay returned with the new season of his show, India's Got Latent, after he was forced to remove all the episodes from its first season following a controversy. The new season began with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as panellists. During the show, Samay was seen taking digs at Alia's previous flops, including Jigra, while Sharvari stole the show with her joke about Samay. The episode received a mixed response from viewers, but it also trended at No. 1 on Netflix. The new season is available to watch on both Netflix and YouTube.
About Alpha
Helmed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and others in key roles. The film is the seventh instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, following Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, War 2 and Tiger 3. Alpha is also the YRF Spy Universe's first female-led film. It opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences and has collected ₹37 crore worldwide in two days.
Amid the mixed reviews, Karan Johar defended Alpha. Taking to his Instagram Stories, he wrote, "When footfalls are a challenge, ALPHA takes a solid start! It emphasises many things... the audience is way above online negativity and they are the true warriors…"
He also praised Alia Bhatt's performance, highlighting her "stardom and theatrical pull" along with her "unquestionable talent", saying both are clearly visible in the film. He added, "The stardom and theatrical pull and unquestionable talent of Alia Bhatt and the impact of a big screen spectacle is undebatable, and that YRF has a continued franchise and an endeavour to create theatrical tentpole experiences that need our applause and not any toxicity!"
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.