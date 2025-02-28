Menu Explore
Pune bus rape accused Dattatraya Gade detained, say police

ByHT News Desk
Feb 28, 2025 06:00 AM IST

The Pune Police detained the accused Dattatraya Gade at around midnight from the city's Shirur tehsil.

The Pune Police on Friday detained the accused who allegedly raped a 26-year-old woman inside a stationary bus at Swargate bus station.

The Pune Police on Thursday said that a total of 13 teams have been formed to nab the accused Dattatray Ramdas Gade
The Pune Police on Thursday said that a total of 13 teams have been formed to nab the accused Dattatray Ramdas Gade

According to a PTI report, the accused Dattatray Gade was detained by the Pune Police at around midnight from the city's Shirur tehsil.

Gade is named in half a dozen cases of theft, robbery, and chain-snatching in Pune and Ahilyanagar districts. He has been out on bail since 2019 for one of the offences.

Drones, dog squad deployed to nab accused


On Thursday, the Pune Police had deployed drones and a dog squad in Shirur tehsil to nab Gade, who allegedly raped the woman inside a Shiv Shahi bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) at Swargate bus station in Pune two days ago.

At least 13 police teams were formed to nab Gade, a resident of Gunat village in Pune.

Pune City and Pune Rural Police also launched a search operation in Gunat village, including in sugarcane fields, with drones and dog squads, officials said. More than 100 cops reached the village, they said.

ALSO READ: 'Nirbhaya case led to changes, but…': Former CJI Chandrachud on Pune bus rape

Swargate in Pune is one of the largest bus depots of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).

According to the survivor, she was waiting for a bus for Phaltan in Satara district at one of the platforms around 5.45 am on Tuesday, when Gade engaged her in conversation, calling her ‘didi’ (sister), and said the bus for Satara had arrived at another platform.

He took her to an empty ‘Shiv Shahi’ AC bus parked elsewhere on the premises. As the lights inside the bus were not on, she hesitated to get in but the man convinced her that it was the right vehicle. Gade then followed her and raped her, the woman, who works in the medical field, told police.

(With PTI inputs)

