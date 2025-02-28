Pune police deploy drones, dog squad to track Swargate bus rape accused

Under mounting pressure, Pune police have intensified their search on Thursday for Dattatray Ramdas Gade, the suspect in the Swargate bus rape case, by deploying drones and a dog squad in Shirur tehsil, a senior officer said. Staff workers inspection scrapped Shivshahi bus at Swargate ST Stand in Pune, India,Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

Gade, the 36-year-old history-sheeter from Gunat village, is accused of sexually assaulting a 26-year-old woman inside a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) Shivshahi bus at Swargate bus station two days ago.

A senior officer from Pune police said that at least 13 teams are working to track down Gade. In coordination with Pune rural police, a large-scale search operation is underway in Gunat village, where he is suspected to be hiding.

“Given the dense sugarcane fields in the area, drones are being used for aerial surveillance, and a dog squad has been deployed to assist in the search,” the official said.

By Thursday afternoon, over 100 police personnel, including senior officers, had reached the village to intensify efforts.

Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Thursday announced a ₹1 lakh reward for information on history-sheeter Dattatreya Ramdas Gade.

A poster featuring his photograph has been released, urging people to provide information at 020-24442769 or 9881670659. The police have assured informants that their identity will be kept confidential.

Cases of theft and robbery targeting senior citizens, particularly women, have been lodged against Gade at Shirur, Shikrapur, and Ahilyanagar police stations. Police said he was released on bail in a robbery case in 2019 and was recently summoned in a 2024 theft case in Pune.

Married with two children and elderly parents, Gade often masqueraded as a police officer to deceive victims.

Gade reportedly returned to his home after committing the crime. Police recovered his clothes and shoes from the residence.

Around 5:45 am on Tuesday, while the victim waited for a bus to Phaltan in Satara district, Gade approached her by addressing her as ‘Tai’ (sister), claimed the bus had arrived at another platform, and led her to a darkened Shivshahi bus, where he assaulted her.