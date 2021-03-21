Pune district has more active Covid-19 cases than entire Kerala | 10 points

India's active Covid-19 caseload on Sunday breached the 3 lakh-mark, after dropping to below 1.5 lakh in February. This comes as the country is witnessing a sharp surge in the number of daily infections, which is being called the 2nd peak of the virus.

On Sunday, India's active number of Covid-19 case was 3,09,087, which is 2.66 per cent of the country's total tally. Active Covid-19 cases refer to the number of people presently suffering from the virus. Hence, this number indicates the extent of the spread of the infection.

Here are 10 points about India's present Covid-19 situation

> With 38,803 active Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra's Pune district has the highest number of cases in the country. In fact, Pune and Nagpur (28,423) have more active cases than Kerala, as the state's active tally stands at 25,317, according to Union health ministry data.

These five districts in Maharashtra have the highest number of active Covid-19 cases.





> Active cases of an area rise when the gap between daily infections and daily recoveries widens. It means that new cases are being added, but the recovery rate is not keeping up, hence more cases are remaining in the active cycle.

> After Pune and Nagpur, Mumbai (20,019), Thane (18,088) and Nashik (13,223) are the top districts with the highest active Covid-19 cases. Maharashtra's active Covid-19 case tally is inching towards 2 lakh-mark. Till Saturday, it had 1,92,294 active Covid-19 cases

District-wise break-up of active Covid-19 cases in Punjab.





> In Punjab, the top five districts with the highest active Covid-19 cases are Jalandhar (2,500), SAS Nagar (2,115), Patiala (1,812), Hoshiarpur (1,768) and Ludhiana (1,765). Punjab has 16,988 active cases.

In Tamil Nadu, Chennai district has the highest number of active Covid-19 cases.





> Chennai district has 2,750 active Covid-19 cases, followed by Chengalpattu (669), Coimbatore (635), Thiruvallur (509), Thanjavur (393). Tamil Nadu has 7,291 active cases at present.

Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur have the highest number of active Covid-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh.





> Madhya Pradesh, which has announced Sunday lockdown in Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur has 7,344 active Covid-19 cases. The top contributors are Indore (2,066), Bhopal (1,747), Jabalpur (476), Ujjain (282) and Gwalior (250).

Surat has the highest number of active cases in Gujarat.





> Gujarat has 6,737 active infections and the top five districts are Surat (1,991), Ahmedabad (1,381), Vadodara (848), Rajkot (468) and Bhavnagar (190).

Bengaluru Urban has 9,044 active cases.





> With 12,847 active cases, Karnataka stands fourth in the active tally, after Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab. Bengaluru Urban has 9,044 active cases while Dakshina Kannada has 492, Kalaburgi 447, Tumakuru 313, and Mysusu 299.

Gurugram district has 819 active cases.





> Gurugram district has 819 active cases, while Karnal has 790, Panchkula 642, Kurukshetra 612 and Ambala 547. Haryana currently has 4,830 active infections.

> India's case fatality rate is 1.38 per cent and recovery rate is 96.96 per cent