Pune man secretly films wife bathing, blackmails her with video over car EMI: Report

A woman from Maharashtra's Pune has accused her husband of secretly recording her while she was taking a bath and threatening to release the footage if she didn’t give him money for car loan payments. She has filed a police complaint against him. The 30-year-old woman, who got married in 2020, also alleged that she has been subjected to both mental and physical abuse. (Pic used for representation)

According to a report by NDTV on Tuesday, citing Pune Police, the incident occurred in Ambegaon. In her complaint, the woman stated that her husband had secretly filmed her in private without her consent.

The report added that the complaint mentions that the husband was pressuring the woman to arrange ₹1.5 lakh from her parental home to cover car loan instalments. An FIR has been registered against him and six others.

The couple are both government employees. Police said that they are analysing digital evidence, including video clips and other relevant materials, as part of the ongoing probe.

Bengaluru techie claims wife demands cash for intimacy

In a separate incident from March in Karnataka's Bengaluru, a software engineer filed a complaint against his wife, accusing her of demanding money in exchange for physical intimacy. In response, the wife filed a counter-complaint alleging domestic abuse.

According to an India Today report, Srikanth married Bindushree in August 2022 after meeting on a matrimonial site. He alleged that even before their marriage, her mother had made financial demands, prompting him to transfer ₹3 lakh and an additional ₹50,000 for wedding expenses.

Srikanth claimed that despite being married for over two years, his wife refused physical intimacy unless he paid ₹5,000 per day. He also accused her of harassment, blackmail, and assault.

Meanwhile, Bindushree alleged that she was assaulted, treated like a servant, and harassed for dowry. In a complaint, she further accused the family of suggesting a bedroom camera to monitor her and claimed Srikanth’s brother said, “get her pregnant so she won’t leave.”

She temporarily returned to her parents’ home but came back hoping for a reconciliation.