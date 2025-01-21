Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man arrested for blackmailing woman over obscene videos

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 21, 2025 06:40 AM IST

In a joint operation, teams of Pune police and Nashik police arrested the accused, Krushna Sampat Shinde (20) resident of Nashik City on Saturday

A man from Nashik was arrested by Wanowrie police for allegedly blackmailing a woman and uploading her obscene videos on social media.

Police said before marriage, the victim was living in Nashik. At that time, the accused allegedly shot her obscene videos. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Police said before marriage, the victim was living in Nashik. At that time, the accused allegedly shot her obscene videos. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

In a joint operation, teams of Pune police and Nashik police arrested the accused, Krushna Sampat Shinde (20) resident of Nashik City on Saturday.

Police said before marriage, the victim was living in Nashik. At that time, the accused allegedly shot her obscene videos. He later made a fake social media profile and uploaded these videos on it.

Later the accused contacted the victim and shared a link to the videos with her. He later demanded 30,000 from the victim to take the videos down from social media. The victim also alleged that the accused was forcing her to maintain physical relations with him.

The FIR in the case was registered last week when the victim approached Wanowrie police station.

Dhanaji Tone, police sub-inspector at Wanawadi police station said, “ The victim is a resident of Wanowrie and is a housewife. Before her marriage, the accused shot her obscene videos in Nashik and uploaded them on social media. He also demanded 30,000 to remove videos from social media.’’

A case has been filed against Shinde under BNS sections 77,78,79,308(2).

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On