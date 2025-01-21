Man arrested for blackmailing woman over obscene videos

A man from Nashik was arrested by Wanowrie police for allegedly blackmailing a woman and uploading her obscene videos on social media. Police said before marriage, the victim was living in Nashik. At that time, the accused allegedly shot her obscene videos. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

In a joint operation, teams of Pune police and Nashik police arrested the accused, Krushna Sampat Shinde (20) resident of Nashik City on Saturday.

Police said before marriage, the victim was living in Nashik. At that time, the accused allegedly shot her obscene videos. He later made a fake social media profile and uploaded these videos on it.

Later the accused contacted the victim and shared a link to the videos with her. He later demanded ₹30,000 from the victim to take the videos down from social media. The victim also alleged that the accused was forcing her to maintain physical relations with him.

The FIR in the case was registered last week when the victim approached Wanowrie police station.

Dhanaji Tone, police sub-inspector at Wanawadi police station said, “ The victim is a resident of Wanowrie and is a housewife. Before her marriage, the accused shot her obscene videos in Nashik and uploaded them on social media. He also demanded ₹30,000 to remove videos from social media.’’

A case has been filed against Shinde under BNS sections 77,78,79,308(2).