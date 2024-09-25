Pune Metro: PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Civil Court to Swargate line on September 26 | Check route, other details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new underground Metro corridor from Civil Court to Swargate in Pune on Thursday, September 26. PM Narendra Modi will also lay the foundation stone for an extension of the corridor from Swargate to Katraj. PM Modi will inaugurate the new underground metro corridor in Pune from Civil Court to Swargate on September 26.(HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)

Deputy chief minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis told news agency PTI, “PM Modi will inaugurate the new Metro route and perform the 'bhumipujan' of another route on September 26. Pune will become one of the best urban accommodation centres in the coming days.”

Fadnavis also added that more than 3.5 lakh people had used the Metro during the ganpati festival signifying that it had become a popular mode of transport.

Route

The line will be functional from September 26. The government has also planned to add two extensions to the route, one from PCMC to Nigdi and another from Swargate to Katraj.

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro) handles two lines and the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) is managing the purple line in collaboration with the Tata Group.

The PCMC-Swargate corridor comes under the purple line of the Pune metro. It is 17.4 kilometres long and includes 14 stations. The inauguration event will be PM Modi's sixth visit to the city in connection with the metro.

Minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol said, according to a Hindustan Times report, “We promised and we delivered. The PM carried out the groundbreaking of this project and has come himself for its inauguration.”

According to deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar the only solution to curb traffic snarls in Pune, is to expand the metro routes to other areas.

He also ordered Pune police officials on Monday to allow Metro workers to carry out work on metro line 3 on public holidays for 24 hours.