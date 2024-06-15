Pune Porsche crash: Probe panel flags ‘lapses’, ‘misconduct’ in Juvenile Justice Board's bail to minor

A panel formed to investigate the conduct of two Juvenile Justice Board members in connection with the bail granted to the minor accused in the Pune Porsche accident case has found "procedural lapses", "misconduct" and “non compliance of norms”. Two software engineers were killed in the car accident after a Porsche allegedly driven by a drunk teenager hit them in Pune's Kalyani Nagar on May 19.(PTI file)

Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, both aged 24, were returning home on a bike after a dinner with a group of friends when the speeding Porsche hit them in the wee hours of May 19 in Pune's Kalyani Nagar.

The case triggered nationwide outrage after the minor was granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board on lenient terms, asking him to write a 300-word essay on road safety and working with the Yerwada Traffic Police for 15 days.



"The five-member committee submitted its report on Friday to the Women and Child Development department commissioner. The WCD department, after receipt of the report, has issued notices to two JJB members who were appointed by the department," an official told PTI.



According to the official, the report has reported glaring lapses and mistakes while issuing bail order by a single JJB member. The other member of the board granted consent the next day.



"Misconduct and non compliance of norms has been found on the part of the two members and they have been apprised about it," the official said.

The Juvenile Justice Board comprises two members appointed by the women and child development (WCD) department, and a member from the judiciary.



WCD commissioner Dr Prashant Narnavare said that the report had been submitted by the probe panel. Show cause notices has been issued to both JJB members, who have been asked to furnish their replies in the next four to five days.



Earlier this week, the Juvenile Justice Board extended the teenager's custody at the observation facility till June 25.

(With PTI inputs)