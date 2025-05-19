Pune Porsche crash: Year after kin question delay in promised fast-track trial

A year after a speeding Porsche with an allegedly inebriated 17-year-old at the wheel rammed into a two-wheeler in Pune and killed two young IT professionals, the trial in the case is yet to begin despite assurances of a fast-tracked judicial process. The scene of the Pune Porsche crash that left two young IT professionals dead. (PTI)

An alleged attempt to tamper with evidence and shield the accused, who is from an influential business family, sparked nationwide outrage and led to the arrest of 10 people, including his parents, doctors at Pune’s Sassoon General Hospital, and middlemen. Pune’s Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) order granting bail to the accused within hours of the accident, with conditions such as writing a 300-word essay on road safety, prompted police to seek a review. The accused was later sent to an observation home before the Bombay high court ordered his release.

The JJB is yet to rule on the police plea to try the accused as an adult after repeated hearings. The matter is scheduled to be heard next on May 20.

Om Awadhiya, the father of Anish Awadhiya, who was killed in the accident along with Ashwini Costa, said they were assured of a fast-tracked trial immediately after the incident. “But a year has passed, and the trial has not even begun. Our only son is gone, and nothing will ever bring him back. But justice in this case is crucial. It would set a precedent against drunk driving and show that money and influence cannot bend the law,” said Om Awadhiya, who lives in Madhya Pradesh.

He added that they have consistently requested a speedy process. “We were told justice would be swift, but we are still waiting. What happened to the promise of a fast-tracked trial?” he said. “Not a single day goes by without us thinking of Anish. Our lives have been shattered. We only hope that the law delivers justice soon.”

Pune police found that the blood samples of the accused were allegedly swapped with those of his mother to hide that he had been drunk. A case was registered against 10 people, including his father, mother, for allegedly tampering with evidence. The Supreme Court granted the mother interim bail in April. The father remains in custody.

Ajay Taware, who was Sassoon Hospital’s forensic medicine department at the time of the incident, has filed a discharge application, delaying the process.

Special public prosecutor Shishir Hiray said they have filed for framing of charges. “But Taware’s discharge plea is pending, and causing a delay. The court has been told this is not a routine accident and involves deliberate tampering of crucial evidence, including blood reports. Barring the mother, no one else has secured bail due to our strong opposition.”

The Pune police have maintained that the probe in the case was meticulous to ensure it is watertight. An officer said every aspect of the probe has sought to ensure accountability.

Police said the crash occurred around 2.30am on May 19, 2024, when the Porsche, without a registration plate, ploughed into Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa’s two-wheeler.

The accused had allegedly had alcohol at separate hotels earlier. He was detained, but two police personnel were suspended for mishandling the case.

Investigators said the blood sample swapping allegedly involved financial transactions facilitated by middlemen. The blood samples of the two other minors in the Porsche were also suspected to have been tampered with. Police arrested their fathers as well.

The case led to a crackdown on hotels and pubs serving alcohol to minors. Action was taken against two establishments that served liquor to the accused and his friends.

According to Pune traffic police data, drunk driving detections spiked after the accident. The monthly detections increased to over 611 after the crash from an average of around 98.5 cases monthly between January and April 2024. The heightened vigilance continued into 2025.

Additional police commissioner Manoj Patil attributed the rise to intensified enforcement. “We have regular checkpoints over weekends and special drives during festivals. The spike in cases reflects our proactive approach. Drunk driving detections in 2024 nearly doubled compared to previous years.”

Patil said the slight dip in September was due to Ganeshotsav, when police were diverted to festival duties. He noted that around 20-25 checkpoints are set up weekly, and surprise inspections are part of the strategy to deter violations.