Pune woman raped after seeking lift at night in Lonavla; one arrested: Police

Pune: A 23-year-old woman was allegedly raped after accepting a lift from a vehicle late Friday night on Tungarli Road in Lonavla, Pune rural police said. One person has been arrested in connection with the incident. Lonavla woman sexually assaulted after seeking lift at night(PTI file photo)

The accused has been identified as Sanil Gaikwad (35), a local resident who runs a cafe in Lonavla. He was arrested on Saturday, and police are continuing their search for others possibly involved.

According to police, woman had earlier gone out with a friend, but following an argument, she decided to return home alone. While attempting to find transport on Tungarli road, she accepted a lift from a car carrying 3 men. The woman alleged that after entering the car, she was sexually assaulted by one of the occupants.

“Although the survivor had limited recollection of the events, we traced accused using technical analysis and CCTV footage from area,” said an officer from Pune rural police.

Police said both the accused and the victim are residents of nearby areas in Lonavla. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and a special team has been formed to track down remaining suspects.

After the incident, the woman was found in a distressed state near Datt Society in Nangargaon. Locals noticed her condition, sheltered her at a nearby temple, and immediately informed the police. Officers reached the spot, sent her for medical examination, and recorded her statement.

The survivor has been provided medical care and counselling, and her identity is being withheld in accordance with legal norms.