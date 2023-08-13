Cow vigilante Kerehalli arrested by Bengaluru CCB under Goonda Act

Puneet Kerehalli, a self-proclaimed cow vigilante and leader of ‘Rashtra Rakshana Pade’ was arrested by the Bengaluru city crime branch under the Goonda Act, officials said on Saturday. The 35-year-old Kerehalli, residing in Bengaluru, is currently facing a staggering total of 10 cases distributed across various police stations in Karnataka. The decision to invoke the Goonda Act against Kerehalli has been taken due to his recurrent involvement in criminal activities (HT Archives)

The decision to invoke the Goonda Act against Kerehalli has been taken due to his recurrent involvement in criminal activities, including instances of extortion perpetrated under the banner of cow vigilantism. His modus operandi primarily targeted individuals engaged in cow slaughter and transportation, disrupting their operations and instilling fear within the business community.

According to a statement from the City Crime Branch (CCB), “The west division police had issued him a show cause notice previously, as he remained involved in anti-social activities even after being released on bail in a murder case. To prevent his further engagement in anti-social activities, a detention order was issued against him on Friday, and CCB officials executed the order.”

Police reports have indicated that Kerehalli’s repeated participation in criminal activities led to his arrest under the Goonda Act. “He used to target cow slaughterers and transporters, thereby posing a threat to the business community, causing a disruption of peace, communal harmony, and adversely affecting public order,” the statement elaborated.

With a total of 10 cases lodged against him, Kerehalli’s criminal record dates back to 2013. Police reports concerning Kerehalli highlight his alleged involvement in six distinct crimes across the state since 2021, encompassing grave charges such as murder, assault, and criminal intimidation. The most recent incident involves the killing of Idrees Pasha, a 39-year-old cattle transporter, in March this year, allegedly due to an attack by Kerehalli and his associates.

A senior police officer confirmed that the west division of Bengaluru initiated proceedings against Kerehalli on June 26, following a comprehensive police report highlighting his connection to multiple cases. Authorities formally requested Kerehalli’s response regarding his inclusion in the list of individuals under scrutiny for their history of disruptive activities, which subsequently led to his arrest.

On June 22, Karnataka’s Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Priyank Kharge, asked law enforcement officials to take decisive action against cow vigilantism and illegal livestock transportation. Kharge emphasized that individuals invoking allegiance to specific groups often remained oblivious to the challenges faced by farmers, and he stressed that those who took the law into their own hands should face appropriate legal consequences.

Another case attributed to Kerehalli revolves around his alleged interference in a cattle transportation incident on March 20, within the Electronic City police jurisdiction. Aleemulla Baig, the transporter, lodged a formal complaint detailing how Kerehalli and his associates forcibly halted his vehicle on Hosur Road. Subsequently, Baig and his driver endured a brutal assault, with Kerehalli’s group employing a stun gun to administer electric shocks. The ordeal lasted for nearly an hour, during which the assailants resorted to verbal abuse and threats, claiming to administer their own form of justice.

The Bengaluru police cited yet another case involving Kerehalli, accusing him of attempting to install a religious statue at Begur Lake, despite a court order mandating the conservation of the lake’s ecosystem. Reflecting on the Goonda Act, a senior officer explained, “A rowdy sheeter is an individual who is placed under constant police supervision and is required to regularly report to police stations to declare their non-involvement in criminal activities. Declaring someone a rowdy sheeter also empowers the police with the authority for preventive custody in case of potential situations.”