Punjab: AK-47 rifle, 37 cartridges recovered near India-Pakistan border in Ferozepur

PTI |
Jul 03, 2025 09:43 PM IST

The police suspected that the weapon and cartridges were dropped by a drone from across the border.

An assault rifle AK-47 along with 37 live cartridges were recovered from an agricultural field near Ghoda Chakk village in Mamdot area of Punjab's Ferozepur along the India-Pakistan border, an official said on Thursday.

A search operation was carried out during which the assault rifle and cartridges were recovered.(Pixabay/ Representational)
A search operation was carried out during which the assault rifle and cartridges were recovered.(Pixabay/ Representational)

The police suspected that the weapon and cartridges were dropped by a drone from across the border.

Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupinder Singh said following an input, a search operation was carried out during which the assault rifle and cartridges were recovered.

An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Aircraft Act at Mamdot Police Station, the police said, adding that further investigation was underway.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
