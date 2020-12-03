e-paper
Home / India News / Punjab announces financial assistance for families of two farmers who died during protests

Punjab announces financial assistance for families of two farmers who died during protests

Farmer Gurjant Singh, from village Bachhoana in Mansa district, died in Delhi during the agitation against farm laws, while Gurbachan Singh (80) from Bhinder Khurd village in Moga district, died due to massive heart attack during a protest at Moga on Wednesday.

india Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 16:19 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni
Chandigarh
Farmers attend a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India.
Mourning the death of two farmers, who were participating in the agitation against the three farm sector laws passed by the Centre, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakhs each to the deceased families.

Farmer Gurjant Singh, from village Bachhoana in Mansa district, died in Delhi during the agitation against farm laws, while Gurbachan Singh (80) from Bhinder Khurd village in Moga district, died due to massive heart attack during a protest at Moga on Wednesday.

“Deeply anguished at the death of Gurjant Singh and Gurbachan Singh, farmers from Mansa and Moga respectively during their participation in the protests at Delhi. The government will provide full monetary and other assistance to their families,” said Singh.

Singh also met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah today and urged the Centre to rethink its stand on the legislations while appealing to the farmers to find an early solution to the problem that was adversely impacting the state’s economy and also posed a serious danger to national security.

Punjab Chief Minister during the meeting stressed that the problems of farmers need to be solved quickly and urged the Union Home Minister to ensure that the Government of India addresses the concerns of the farmers.

The Chief Minister told media during a brief interaction after his meeting with Shah that while he and his government were not involved in mediation in any way and the matter had to be resolved between the Centre and the farmers, an early resolution was vital in the interest of both Punjab and the country.

“A solution has to be found at the earliest,” he said, adding that he had come to meet the Union Home Minister to reiterate Punjab’s stand on the imbroglio between the farmers and the central government, as well as the need to secure the future of the farming community and agriculture.

