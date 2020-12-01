e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 01, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Punjab-based farmers’ body accuses government of ‘dividing’ the movement refuses to attend meeting with Centre

Punjab-based farmers’ body accuses government of ‘dividing’ the movement refuses to attend meeting with Centre

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee demanded that the government invite all farmers’ bodies not just the Punjab based ones, asks the Prime Minister to hold talks instead of Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

india Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 13:19 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Chandigarh
Thousands of farmers stayed put at various Delhi border points for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday protesting against the new agri laws
Thousands of farmers stayed put at various Delhi border points for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday protesting against the new agri laws(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
         

Punjab-based farmers’ body Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) on Tuesday refused to participate in a meeting called by the Centre over the farm laws, demanding that representatives of all farmer unions be invited for talks.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday had invited leaders of farmer unions for talks on Tuesday, instead of December 3, citing the Covid-19 pandemic and cold.

Thousands of farmers stayed put at various Delhi border points for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday protesting against the new agri laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system and corporatise farming.

The KMSC is one of the 32 Punjab farmers’ bodies invited for talks with the Centre.

“A committee of several farmers’ bodies has not been invited and moreover, the prime minister is not holding this meeting. Because of these reasons, KMSC is not going to attend the meeting,” KMSC general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said.

Pandher accused the government of trying to divide the protesting farmers by not inviting all the farmer unions.

“If 32 Punjab-based farmers’ bodies have been invited (for talks), a committee representing around 500 farmers’ organisations is also there which should have also been invited,” he said.

“By not inviting all farmers’ bodies, an attempt is being made to divide the farmer organisations. If we attend the meeting, it will be presumed that this agitation (against farm laws) is only taking place in Punjab which could be the conspiracy of the Centre,” he claimed.

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that these farm laws are in the interest of the farming community, Pandher said, “He (the PM) has already given his decision before the meeting. And now, no minister can go against the PM.”

tags
top news
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s terror arsenal: Intel
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s terror arsenal: Intel
Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena in presence of Uddhav Thackeray
Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena in presence of Uddhav Thackeray
Serum Institute says its vaccine candidate Covishield safe and immunogenic
Serum Institute says its vaccine candidate Covishield safe and immunogenic
‘Owe great debt to farmers,’ says Rahul Gandhi as he slams Centre
‘Owe great debt to farmers,’ says Rahul Gandhi as he slams Centre
Canada PM Trudeau expresses concern over farmers’ protest in India
Canada PM Trudeau expresses concern over farmers’ protest in India
BSF raising day: Will protect country from infiltration attempts of Pakistan, says DG Rakesh Asthana
BSF raising day: Will protect country from infiltration attempts of Pakistan, says DG Rakesh Asthana
Night curfew back in Punjab, Covid fines doubled from today
Night curfew back in Punjab, Covid fines doubled from today
Watch: Melania Trump unveils decorations for last Christmas in White House
Watch: Melania Trump unveils decorations for last Christmas in White House
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In