Punjab CM Amarinder differs with Navjot Singh Sidhu on going to Pakistan’s ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said state Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu’s decision to go to Pakistan for their ground-breaking ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor is “his way of thinking” but he personally cannot think of going there while Indian soldiers and civilians are being killed by them.

“As an Army man, I cannot tolerate the killing of innocent Indians,” Amarinder told the media in Dera Baba Nanak town, around 255 km from here.

“Even today (Monday), an Indian Army personnel was killed by Pakistani snipers. I cannot go to the neighbouring country in these circumstances,” he said.

As for the Central government’s decision to send its ministers to the Pakistan ceremony on November 28, the Chief Minister said it is for them to do as they deem fit.

“But personally I feel that thought should have been more sensitive to the feelings of Indian soldiers and citizens. The Centre cannot close its eyes to what is happening in India as a result of Pakistan’s policy and support to terrorist groups,” Amarinder said.

The Chief Minister said the world knows about Pakistan’s role in perpetrating terrorism in India, as manifest in the attacks in Mumbai, Pathankot, Dinanagar and Jammu and Kashmir.

Sidhu has defended his decision to go to Pakistan, saying that he has been invited and the Chief Minister (Amarinder) has also given him permission to go.

First Published: Nov 26, 2018 19:22 IST