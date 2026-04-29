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Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet President Murmu over Chadha-led AAP MPs' switch to BJP, gets May 5 appointment

Bhagwant Mann seeks unprecedented ‘recall’ of Rajya Sabha members who switched from AAP to NJP, though there is no constitutional provision for such a recall.

Updated on: Apr 29, 2026 03:39 pm IST
By Navneet Sharma
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Chandigarh: President Droupadi Murmu has granted an appointment to Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on May 5 following the defection of seven Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha members to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Mann said the President responded to his request for a meeting and scheduled it for 12 noon on Tuesday(PTI Photos)

Sharing this information, Mann said the President responded to his request for a meeting and scheduled it for 12 noon on Tuesday. He sought the appointment with the President to formally demand the “recall” of six of the rebel MPs elected from the state. Seven MPs, constituting two-thirds of its total strength of 10 in the Upper House, defected to the BJP on April 24, dealing a serious blow to the AAP.

Those who switched sides are Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Kumar Mittal, Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Vikramjit Singh Sahney (all from Punjab), and Swati Maliwal (Delhi).

What AAP plans

Also read | Chadha's anti-defection bill that could've stopped his AAP-BJP switch, wanted law against 'nefarious floor-crossing'

While the chief minister’s move is being seen in party circles as a “show of strength”, the opposition Shiromani Akali Dal has dismissed it as “political theatrics.” Senior Akali leader Daljit Singh Cheema said that under the tenth schedule of the Constitution, taking action against MPs was Parliament’s domain and not the President’s discretion.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Navneet Sharma

A senior assistant editor, Navneet Sharma leads the Punjab bureau for Hindustan Times. He writes on politics, public affairs, civil services and the energy sector.

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Home / India News / Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet President Murmu over Chadha-led AAP MPs' switch to BJP, gets May 5 appointment
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